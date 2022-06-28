SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Judge sets bond on new charges for man also accused in Murdaugh insurance plot

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The man indicted on charges connected to his association with former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh faced a bond hearing Tuesday.

Curtis Smith is charged with four counts of money laundering; four drug charges including trafficking; three counts of forgery, and a charge of criminal conspiracy.

Judge Clifton Newman set bond at $250,000, five times the amount Smith’s attorney requested, because of the drug trafficking allegations.

“Where there’s drug trafficking there are related crimes – burglaries, robberies, many crimes generated, thefts, by people seeking to obtain drugs and feed their habits,” Newman said.

Prosecutors accuse Smith of helping Murdaugh launder more than $2.5 million over an eight-year period to obtain and distribute Oxycodone and methamphetamines.

They claim Smith cashed 437 checks between 2013 and 2021 for Murdaugh. The amounts were written small enough that banks were not required to report them, and the checks would sometimes be made out to associates of Smith, and Smith would then forge their signatures, according to court documents.

Despite this, Smith says he wasn’t making money on this arrangement.

“All the money that he talks about, Murdaugh got all that,” Smith told the judge. “I didn’t get none of that. I don’t have any money. All I have is the disability that I live off of. I live in a modest house on a small piece of property. My automobile is 10 to 15 years old. I don’t have any access to money like that.”

Smith’s lawyer argued that is a drug case and not directly related to the September incident where he’s accused of helping Murdaugh attempt suicide to get a life insurance payout for his beneficiaries.

Smith told the court he looks forward to clearing his name. His lawyer hinted there is more evidence to come.

Combined, the charges Smith faces carry a sentence of up to 122 years behind bars.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone William Robinson III, 38, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal sexual...
Deputies arrest Johns Island man after standoff
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Former Charleston area football and baseball coach, and Charleston County School District...
Longtime Lowcountry coach and AD passes away
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the...
SC’s fetal heartbeat bill now in effect, judge rules
Barri Shank was visiting North Charleston from Ohio when he was fatally shot outside a North...
North Charleston Police close case of 2016 killing of tourist

Latest News

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the statewide primary runoff.
Polls close for primary runoff elections; Ballots being counted
Krystle Matthews, left, and Catherine Fleming Bruce, right, are facing off in Tuesday's...
U.S. Senate candidate Krystle Matthews addresses leaked audio
Willie John Dansby Jr. is charged with one count of first-degree assault and battery, according...
Williamsburg Co. man accused of shooting at deputy
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Judge sets bond on new charges for man accused in Murdaugh insurance plot