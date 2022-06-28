SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot to have bond hearing Tuesday

Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with...
Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery and criminal conspiracy.(Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A bond hearing has been set for the man accused with former attorney Alex Murdaugh in an insurance plot.

Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Jail records show Smith was arrested Friday and was being held at the Colleton County Detention Center.

Smith’s bond hearing is scheduled for noon on Tuesday.

Smith was previously charged by SLED on multiple counts in connection to the shooting of Alex Murdaugh on Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Charleston area football and baseball coach, and Charleston County School District...
Longtime Lowcountry coach and AD passes away
Tyrone William Robinson III, 38, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal sexual...
Deputies arrest Johns Island man after standoff
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the...
SC’s fetal heartbeat bill now in effect, judge rules
Barri Shank was visiting North Charleston from Ohio when he was fatally shot outside a North...
North Charleston Police close case of 2016 killing of tourist
Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
Man arrested in Saturday night North Charleston shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies arrest Johns Island man after standoff
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC state election commission has a few rules for voting in primary runoffs
Tuesday, South Carolina voters will head to the polls to vote in the state’s primary runoffs.
SC state election commission has a few rules for voting in primary runoffs
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC state election commission has a few rules for voting in primary runoffs