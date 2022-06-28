SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Charleston Police searching for missing teen

Dariela Garcia, 17, was last seen at her foster home and has been missing since approximately 5...
Dariela Garcia, 17, was last seen at her foster home and has been missing since approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, North Charleston Police say.(North Charleston Police)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen missing since last week.

Dariela Garcia, 17, has been missing since approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen at her foster home, police say.

She is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police do not have a description of the clothes she was wearing at the time she disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone William Robinson III, 38, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal sexual...
Deputies arrest Johns Island man after standoff
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Former Charleston area football and baseball coach, and Charleston County School District...
Longtime Lowcountry coach and AD passes away
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the...
SC’s fetal heartbeat bill now in effect, judge rules
Barri Shank was visiting North Charleston from Ohio when he was fatally shot outside a North...
North Charleston Police close case of 2016 killing of tourist

Latest News

The crash happened last Wednesday on Rivers Avenue at Remount Road, investigators said.
Coroner identifies 13-year-old who died after North Charleston crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner identifies Edisto River drowning victim
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police make arrest in February shooting
Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to help Dorchester County units on a sandbar north of...
Coroner identifies Edisto River drowning victim