North Charleston Police searching for missing teen
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen missing since last week.
Dariela Garcia, 17, has been missing since approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen at her foster home, police say.
She is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Police do not have a description of the clothes she was wearing at the time she disappeared.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.
