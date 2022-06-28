North Charleston Police searching for missing teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen missing since last week.

Dariela Garcia, 17, has been missing since approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen at her foster home, police say.

She is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police do not have a description of the clothes she was wearing at the time she disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

