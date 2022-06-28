Police make arrest in February shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a February shooting.

Deandre Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by persons unlawful, jail records show.

Police say they responded to S. Allen Drive on Feb. 26 where they found four people with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a juvenile, later died at the hospital, authorities said.

Brown was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

