Police make arrest in February shooting

Deandre Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder, assault and abttery off a high and...
Deandre Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder, assault and abttery off a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by persons unlawful, jail records show.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a February shooting.

Deandre Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by persons unlawful, jail records show.

Police say they responded to S. Allen Drive on Feb. 26 where they found four people with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a juvenile, later died at the hospital, authorities said.

Brown was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

