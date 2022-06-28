SC Lottery
Polls close for primary runoff elections; Ballots being counted

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the statewide primary runoff.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for primary runoff elections that will decide a handful of matchups for the November general election.

ELECTION RESULTS: Click here to see the numbers as they come in.

There are only two statewide runoffs, one for each party.

Republican voters selected between Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver in the state superintendent of education race, with the winner facing Democrat Lisa Ellis in the general election.

People voting in the Democratic runoff chose between Catherine Fleming Bruce and state Rep. Krystle Matthews in the US Senate race. The winner of the runoff will challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Tim Scott this fall.

No Democrat has won statewide office in South Carolina in more than 15 years, so the Republican candidate will likely be considered the favorite heading into November.

Certain voters saw additional runoffs on their ballots, depending on where they live.

There also are six state House runoffs. Only one involves incumbents. Democratic Reps. Roger Kirby and Cezar McKnight were drawn through redistricting into the same district that stretches across Berkeley, Florence and Williamsburg Counties but is centered in Williamsburg County.

Everyone who voted in the June primary was eligible to cast their ballots in a runoff, but they could only vote in the party’s runoff in which they voted in the primary.

People who did not vote in the June primary were able to vote in either party’s runoffs, but they had to pick one.

Anyone already in line to vote at 7 p.m. when the polls close was allowed to cast their ballot.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

