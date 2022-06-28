Polls open at 7 a.m. for primary runoff election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina voters will again head to the polls to decide who will appear on the November ballot in a handful of races.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the primary runoff election.

There are only two statewide runoffs, one for each party.

Republicans will select between Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver in the state superintendent of education race, with the winner facing Democrat Lisa Ellis in the general election.

People voting in the Democratic runoff can pick between Catherine Fleming Bruce and state Rep. Krystle Matthews in the US Senate race, challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Tim Scott this fall.

No Democrat has won statewide office in South Carolina in more than 15 years, so the Republican candidate will likely be considered the favorite heading into November.

Certain voters will see additional runoffs on their ballots, depending on where they live.

There also are six state House runoffs. Only one involves incumbents. Democratic Reps. Roger Kirby and Cezar McKnight were drawn through redistricting into the same district that stretches across Berkeley, Florence and Williamsburg Counties but is centered in Williamsburg County.

Everyone who voted in the June primary is eligible to cast their ballots in a runoff.

However, they can only vote in the party’s runoff in which they voted in the primary, so someone who voted in the Republican primary may vote in the statewide Republican runoff and any Republican runoffs applicable to the area where they live. The same applies to those who voted in the Democratic primary.

People who did not vote in the June primary can also vote in either party’s runoffs, but they have to pick one, as they cannot vote in both.

The State Election Commission advises voters to figure out where their polling place is ahead of time because it may have changed. Voters will need to bring their photo ID or voter registration card.

Anyone already in line to vote at 7 p.m. when the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.