SC state election commission has a few rules for voting in primary runoffs

Source: Live 5
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tuesday, South Carolina voters will head to the polls to vote in the state’s primary runoffs.

The June 14th statewide primary results are in and there are several races on today’s ballot. The state election commission wants to make sure voters understand the rules for both the democratic and republican primaries.

The state election commission says the most important thing to remember when voting in a primary runoff is if you voted in the original primaries, you’re limited to voting in the same party’s runoff. If you didn’t vote at all you have more flexibility meaning those who didn’t vote can choose any party.

Chris Whitmire with the State Election Commission says polling places will be open today starting at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters are asked to bring their photo ID with them and check their polling place because some may have changed since the last election day.

" Bring your driver’s license, DMV I.D. card, U.S. passport, federal military I.D. or your photo voter registration card. If you don’t have one of those you can get a photo voter registration card for free from your county voter registration office,” Whitmire says.

Early voting for the primary runoffs has passed but the state election commission says the first day they had more people voting early than the June 14th primaries.

Whitmire says they see early voting getting more and more popular in the future.

Click here to check your polling place.

