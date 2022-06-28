SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb

More Americans keeping cash on hand
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Rising inflation has led to a significant change in the way Americans are saving money, according to a recent Nerdwallet survey, as 7 in 10 consumers said they’re switching up their penny-pinching habits.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in June that inflation rose 8.6% over the last year.

The survey also found consumers are keeping more money in their checking accounts.

Chanelle Bessette, a personal finance and banking expert with NerdWallet, said some savers are choosing riskier alternatives like cryptocurrency.

“Even if folks have been trying to change around their savings strategy, to compensate for inflation, they actually could start looking into savings accounts again as an option because rates have started going up,” Bessette said.

Bessette said it’s important for consumers to keep cash on hand in case of an emergency and to shop around for the best interest rate.

She added that is important to keep comparison shopping for the next several months if interest rates change, to make sure you’re getting the best return on your money.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone William Robinson III, 38, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal sexual...
Deputies arrest Johns Island man after standoff
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Former Charleston area football and baseball coach, and Charleston County School District...
Longtime Lowcountry coach and AD passes away
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the...
SC’s fetal heartbeat bill now in effect, judge rules
Barri Shank was visiting North Charleston from Ohio when he was fatally shot outside a North...
North Charleston Police close case of 2016 killing of tourist

Latest News

Willie John Dansby Jr. is charged with one count of first-degree assault and battery, according...
Williamsburg Co. man accused of shooting at deputy
Rite Aid limiting Plan B purchases, CVS removes limit after surge
California woman offers women traveling to California for abortions' a place to stay after...
Woman opens home to people seeking abortion, pregnancy care in California
Krystle Matthews, left, and Catherine Fleming Bruce, right, are facing off in Tuesday's...
U.S. Senate candidate Krystle Matthews addresses leaked audio
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
France’s Macron says Russia can’t win in Ukraine after strike on mall