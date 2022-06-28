SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Three local businesses sponsor campaign to protect Crab Bank

Three local businesses are sponsoring a campaign to help protect Charleston’s Crab Bank, and...
Three local businesses are sponsoring a campaign to help protect Charleston’s Crab Bank, and with their contributions, the Coastal Expeditions Foundation will run an awareness campaign, and use boats to monitor the crab bank.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three local businesses are sponsoring a campaign to help protect Charleston’s Crab Bank, and with their contributions, the Coastal Expeditions Foundation will run an awareness campaign, and use boats to monitor the crab bank.

The Crab Bank is located in the Charleston Harbor. It is an essential resting spot for birds making their way from South American to Canada, recently created after the old Crab Bank slowly eroded, and then washed away during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The 32-acre crab bank was made from sand and material from Charleston deepening project, and cost just under $400,000 to recreate, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering.

Island Brands, Rheos Eyeware and Freefly Apparel are contributing a total of $15,000 to the Costal Expeditions Foundation. With the money, the foundation says they will spread awareness about how to protect the nesting birds through social media, email and their blog.

They also said they will sponsor three boats to monitor the crab bank to prevent people from docking or landing, especially during breeding season, March 15 through October 15.

I spoke with Karen Monahan, the Director of Costal Expeditions Foundation, who said that even just docking on the bank can scare the birds away, leaving eggs unprotected in the hot sun.

“The fact that these small brands, these small local brands, are working to support our environment, our local environment, is so important. I am so grateful to them for their support,” Monahan said.

She said this partnership shows such a commitment by local Charleston companies investing in the environment around them.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Charleston area football and baseball coach, and Charleston County School District...
Longtime Lowcountry coach and AD passes away
Tyrone William Robinson III, 38, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal sexual...
Deputies arrest Johns Island man after standoff
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the...
SC’s fetal heartbeat bill now in effect, judge rules
Barri Shank was visiting North Charleston from Ohio when he was fatally shot outside a North...
North Charleston Police close case of 2016 killing of tourist
Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
Man arrested in Saturday night North Charleston shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies arrest Johns Island man after standoff
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. sets aside funds for affordable housing, emergency repairs
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. interim school superintendent promoted, will serve until replacement named
The Charleston County School District has promoted Don Kennedy to the role of superintendent...
Charleston Co. interim school superintendent promoted, will serve until replacement named