Three local businesses sponsor campaign to protect Crab Bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three local businesses are sponsoring a campaign to help protect Charleston’s Crab Bank, and with their contributions, the Coastal Expeditions Foundation will run an awareness campaign, and use boats to monitor the crab bank.

The Crab Bank is located in the Charleston Harbor. It is an essential resting spot for birds making their way from South American to Canada, recently created after the old Crab Bank slowly eroded, and then washed away during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The 32-acre crab bank was made from sand and material from Charleston deepening project, and cost just under $400,000 to recreate, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering.

Island Brands, Rheos Eyeware and Freefly Apparel are contributing a total of $15,000 to the Costal Expeditions Foundation. With the money, the foundation says they will spread awareness about how to protect the nesting birds through social media, email and their blog.

They also said they will sponsor three boats to monitor the crab bank to prevent people from docking or landing, especially during breeding season, March 15 through October 15.

I spoke with Karen Monahan, the Director of Costal Expeditions Foundation, who said that even just docking on the bank can scare the birds away, leaving eggs unprotected in the hot sun.

“The fact that these small brands, these small local brands, are working to support our environment, our local environment, is so important. I am so grateful to them for their support,” Monahan said.

She said this partnership shows such a commitment by local Charleston companies investing in the environment around them.

