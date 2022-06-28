SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Trump-backed Boebert tries to fend off moderate challenge

Lauren Boebert made a name for herself after loudly protesting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis'...
Lauren Boebert made a name for herself after loudly protesting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' orders to close businesses to fight the coronavirus pandemic. She opened her Shooters Grill restaurant in defiance of closure orders.((Source: Lauren Boebert for Congress))
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Voters are heading to the polls for the Colorado primary Tuesday. With races all around the state, one with potentially widespread implications is taking place in Colorado’s Third Congressional District.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is trying to hold onto her seat. But keeping her office in Congress is not happening without a challenge.

Her primary opponent, Republican State Senator Don Coram, touts himself as a legislator, not an instigator.

“He’s respected pretty broadly within the Republican Party and even by many Democrats who’ve worked with him over the years. And he’s generally considered a pretty serious legislator and a serious politician,” said Seth Masket, a professor at the University of Denver.

Masket thinks it will be challenge to defeat Boebert. According to the Federal Election Commission, Boebert raised over $5 million, while Coram raised just over $200,000. Political organizations are asking Democrats to switch their party affiliation for this primary to help Coram defeat Boebert.

“It’s probably not enough to actually make a difference,” said Masket.

But Masket says Donald Trump is dividing Republicans in Colorado, specifically when it comes to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and rejection of the 2020 election results.

“It’s definitely a livewire. We’ll see how much that ends up mattering in the primary,” said Masket.

So far, Trump-endorsed candidates are seeing mixed results, but a majority have won their primaries.

“(Boebert’s district) is its own district, and the voters really do like President Trump quite a bit,” said Kristi Burton Brown, chairwoman of the Colorado Republican Party.

Brown says it is normal for sitting members to face primary challengers, but does think former President Trump’s endorsement will help Boebert. She says the party stays neutral in primaries but argues Boebert is a force.

“It’s clear she has a record of speaking and delivering for her district,” said Boebert.

Following this primary, candidates from both parties turn their attention to November 8, the date of the midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
Man arrested in Saturday night North Charleston shooting
Andrew Wray, 32, was charged with indecent exposure.
Police: Man assaulted after flashing woman at a barbecue restaurant
The crash took place at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Ranger Drive and involved a 2016 Jeep...
Driver killed, passenger injured in Berkeley County crash
Miss Clemson Teen Piper Holt, left, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2022; and Miss...
New Miss South Carolina, Miss Teen South Carolina, crowned
The crash, which happened at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Hamlin Road, involved a...
FIRST ALERT: Police investigating crash that caused delays Sunday morning

Latest News

Democratic candidate for governor Joe Cunningham speaks during a news conference in Columbia...
Cunningham calls for SC legislature to wait until after election to take up abortion law changes
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC's fetal heartbeat law now in effect after judge removes block
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC's fetal heartbeat bill now in effect, judge rules
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Federal judge to decide fate of SC's fetal heartbeat law