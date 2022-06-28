SC Lottery
Unsettled weather pattern to bring beneficial rainfall!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is beginning to stall across the Carolinas and this will help to bring an unsettled weather pattern to our area over the next couple days. More clouds and more rain is expected beginning today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible anytime, anywhere. Be ready to move indoors if storms develop near your area! Otherwise, expect lots of clouds and temperatures in the mid 80s for highs the next couple days. Late this week we expect the rain chance to go down slightly. It does look like we’ll have to keep the chance of scattered storms in the forecast through our 4th of July weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

4TH OF JULY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

