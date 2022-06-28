SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Williamsburg Co. man accused of shooting at deputy

The State Law Enforcement Division charged a Kingstree man in connection with the assault of a...
The State Law Enforcement Division charged a Kingstree man in connection with the assault of a deputy who was responding a possible domestic incident.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division charged a Kingstree man in connection with the assault of a deputy who was investigating a possible domestic incident.

Willie John Dansby Jr. is charged with one count of first-degree assault and battery, according to court documents.

SLED agents allege Dansby was armed with a handgun and attempted to injure a corporal with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

An affidavit alleges Dansby fired a shot at the closed front door of the home soon after the deputy, who was responding to a call for service there, rang the doorbell.

The deputy involved in the encounter was not injured in the shooting, SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said.

Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner called SLED in to investigate the incident.

Dansby was booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone William Robinson III, 38, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal sexual...
Deputies arrest Johns Island man after standoff
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Former Charleston area football and baseball coach, and Charleston County School District...
Longtime Lowcountry coach and AD passes away
A federal judge has lifted a block on South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” in the...
SC’s fetal heartbeat bill now in effect, judge rules
Barri Shank was visiting North Charleston from Ohio when he was fatally shot outside a North...
North Charleston Police close case of 2016 killing of tourist

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
SC House committee sets first meeting to consider toughening abortion laws
Kathy Maness (left) and Ellen Weaver (right) are the two GOP candidates for state...
2 GOP education superintendent candidates fight for place on November ballot
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston...
Deputies: Man shot after entering his own home