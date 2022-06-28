Williamsburg Co. man accused of shooting at deputy

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division charged a Kingstree man in connection with the assault of a deputy who was investigating a possible domestic incident.

Willie John Dansby Jr. is charged with one count of first-degree assault and battery, according to court documents.

SLED agents allege Dansby was armed with a handgun and attempted to injure a corporal with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

An affidavit alleges Dansby fired a shot at the closed front door of the home soon after the deputy, who was responding to a call for service there, rang the doorbell.

The deputy involved in the encounter was not injured in the shooting, SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said.

Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner called SLED in to investigate the incident.

Dansby was booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

