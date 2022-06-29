SC Lottery
3.6 magnitude earthquake rattles Kershaw County

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake is the 10th in a series of quakes reported in the Midlands since Sunday.
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake is the 10th in a series of quakes reported in the Midlands since Sunday.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 3.6 magnitude earthquake is the 10th in a series of quakes reported in the Midlands since Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the 3.6 magnitude quake, the strongest reported in the area, was detected 1.8 miles east of Elgin at 7:03 p.m.

That is the strongest documented report by the USGS in the area in the last year.

The first quake reported on Wednesday measured a 3.5 magnitude and happened at 2:43 p.m. Its epicenter was 3.2 miles east of Elgin, or about 20.5 miles northeast of Columbia, the USGS said.

A second quake measuring a 2.1 magnitude struck 14 minutes later at 2:57 p.m. Its epicenter was 3.8 miles east of Elgin, or 20.9 miles east-northeast of Columbia.

Two smaller quakes, a magnitude 1.9 at 3:02 p.m. and a magnitude 1.5 at 3:34 p.m. followed.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck Kershaw County early Sunday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m. Until Wednesday night’s earthquake, it was the strongest earthquake recorded over the last year. People reported feeling that quake from Augusta to Charlotte. A small number of reports came in from parts of the Lowcountry as well.

Four aftershocks were recorded over the course of Sunday.

