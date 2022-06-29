6th earthquake since Sunday recorded in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two earthquakes struck Wednesday afternoon near Elgin, marking the fifth and sixth quakes recorded in the area since early Sunday morning.

The first quake measured a 3.3 magnitude and happened at 2:43 p.m. Its epicenter was 3.2 miles east of Elgin, or about 20.5 miles northeast of Columbia, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A second quake measuring a 2.1 magnitude struck 14 minutes later at 2:57 p.m. Its epicenter was 3.8 miles east of Elgin, or 20.9 miles east-northeast of Columbia.

USGS confirms a magnitude 3.33 #earthquake centered 3 miles east of Elgin, occurring at 2:43 this afternoon. Did you feel it? (We’re assuming many of you in the Midlands did). Info: #sctweets https://t.co/LzXhIpC9xZ pic.twitter.com/ws6DszX1Y9 — SCEMD (@SCEMD) June 29, 2022

Of the roughly 30 earthquakes recorded in Kershaw County over the last year, Sunday morning’s 3.4 quake was the strongest. Four aftershocks were recorded, three aftershocks with magnitudes between 1.34 and 1.79, in the same area Sunday morning. A fourth aftershock, a 1.5 magnitude quake, struck Sunday afternoon.

USGS reporting a fourth aftershock following this morning’s 3.4 #earthquake. This one, a magnitude 1.5 centered 3.8 miles ESE of Elgin, occurred at 4:39 this afternoon. Info: #sctweets https://t.co/YWB5jYdpyz pic.twitter.com/ezhgQD8LWq — SCEMD (@SCEMD) June 26, 2022

People recorded feeling Sunday’s first quake from Augusta to Charlotte. A small number of reports came in from parts of the Lowcountry as well.

