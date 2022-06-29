6th earthquake since Sunday recorded in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two earthquakes struck Wednesday afternoon near Elgin, marking the fifth and sixth quakes recorded in the area since early Sunday morning.
The first quake measured a 3.3 magnitude and happened at 2:43 p.m. Its epicenter was 3.2 miles east of Elgin, or about 20.5 miles northeast of Columbia, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
A second quake measuring a 2.1 magnitude struck 14 minutes later at 2:57 p.m. Its epicenter was 3.8 miles east of Elgin, or 20.9 miles east-northeast of Columbia.
Of the roughly 30 earthquakes recorded in Kershaw County over the last year, Sunday morning’s 3.4 quake was the strongest. Four aftershocks were recorded, three aftershocks with magnitudes between 1.34 and 1.79, in the same area Sunday morning. A fourth aftershock, a 1.5 magnitude quake, struck Sunday afternoon.
People recorded feeling Sunday’s first quake from Augusta to Charlotte. A small number of reports came in from parts of the Lowcountry as well.
