SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

6th earthquake since Sunday recorded in Kershaw County

Of the roughly 30 earthquakes recorded in Kershaw County over the last year, Sunday morning’s...
Of the roughly 30 earthquakes recorded in Kershaw County over the last year, Sunday morning’s 3.4 quake was the strongest. Wednesday's quake measured a 3.3.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two earthquakes struck Wednesday afternoon near Elgin, marking the fifth and sixth quakes recorded in the area since early Sunday morning.

The first quake measured a 3.3 magnitude and happened at 2:43 p.m. Its epicenter was 3.2 miles east of Elgin, or about 20.5 miles northeast of Columbia, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A second quake measuring a 2.1 magnitude struck 14 minutes later at 2:57 p.m. Its epicenter was 3.8 miles east of Elgin, or 20.9 miles east-northeast of Columbia.

Of the roughly 30 earthquakes recorded in Kershaw County over the last year, Sunday morning’s 3.4 quake was the strongest. Four aftershocks were recorded, three aftershocks with magnitudes between 1.34 and 1.79, in the same area Sunday morning. A fourth aftershock, a 1.5 magnitude quake, struck Sunday afternoon.

People recorded feeling Sunday’s first quake from Augusta to Charlotte. A small number of reports came in from parts of the Lowcountry as well.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston...
Deputies: Man shot after entering his own home
Charleston Police respond to a shots fired call on the corner of Radcliffe and King Streets.
Charleston Police Department investigating incident that left one dead downtown
The crash happened last Wednesday on Rivers Avenue at Remount Road, investigators said.
Coroner identifies 13-year-old who died after North Charleston crash
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the statewide primary runoff.
ELECTION RESULTS: Weaver, Matthews projected winners in primary runoffs
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Republican Ellen Weaver, left, will face Democrat Lisa Ellis, right, in the general election in...
Race for state education superintendent solidified after runoff
Don Kennedy will assume the role of Superintendent until a new one is found.
Kennedy to meet qualifications for superintendent role
Travis Diego Thomas and Tyson Maurice Thompson
Police charge second suspect connected to deadly downtown Spartanburg shooting
WIOA provides training in manufacturing, transportation/logistics, Information Technology,...
Working Wednesdays: SC Works WIOA Program ready to provide training for high demand jobs