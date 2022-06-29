SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

AAP updates breastfeeding guidelines for first time in a decade

The AAP is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.
The AAP is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.(Anastasiia Stiahailo from Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidance on breastfeeding.

The group still recommends breastfeeding for at least the first six months of a baby’s life, but now also supports continued breastfeeding of age 2 and older.

The AAP says breastmilk provides significant health benefits to babies.

While breastfeeding may not be an option for everyone, any amount of breast milk is better than none, and the longer a baby is breastfed, the better, according to the AAP.

The group is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.

It’s urging policy change to address the persisting stigma and workplace obstacles that can make it difficult for mothers who want to continue breastfeeding beyond a year.

This is the AAP’s first update to its breastfeeding guidance in ten years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston...
Deputies: Man shot after entering his own home
Charleston Police respond to a shots fired call on the corner of Radcliffe and King Streets.
Coroner identifies man killed in downtown Charleston shooting
The crash happened last Wednesday on Rivers Avenue at Remount Road, investigators said.
Coroner identifies 13-year-old who died after North Charleston crash
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the statewide primary runoff.
ELECTION RESULTS: Weaver, Matthews projected winners in primary runoffs
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Don Kennedy will assume the role of Superintendent until a new one is found.
WATCH LIVE: New Charleston Co. school superintendent holding news conference
Vinton Rockwell and Lauren Whittle have been arrested on manslaughter charges related to a...
‘It’s very emotional’: 2 arrested after child dies in car, sheriff says
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Elmer Perry, 46, is charged with one count of felony stealing.
Man steals jewelry off car crash victim’s body right after fatal accident in St. Louis, police say