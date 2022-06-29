ACC changing scheduling model for football in ‘23 and beyond

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is going forward with a plan to change its football scheduling model, with the biggest change being the elimination of divisions.

The new plan, adopted by the league’s athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives on Tuesday, will be what the league calls a 3-5-5 model and goes into effect with the 2023 season.

Each team will play 3 primary opponents each season. For Clemson, those primary opponents have been set as Florida State, Georgia Tech and North Carolina State.

All 14 of the ACC’s football members will have three permanent scheduling partners and play those schools each year. They’ll face the other 10 schools once every two years; five one year, five the next.

