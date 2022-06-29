SC Lottery
Aliyah Boston wins Honda Cup as top female college athlete

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots the ball during the first half of a first-round...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots the ball during the first half of a first-round game against Howard in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — South Carolina basketball player Aliyah Boston has been honored with the Honda Cup, which is presented annually to the top college women’s athlete.

Boston is the first South Carolina player to receive the award. Her coach Dawn Staley also won the Honda Cup in 1991 when she was playing at Virginia.

The junior forward is the first basketball player to win the award since Breanna Stewart won it in 2016.

Overall, 16 basketball players have won the Honda Cup — the most of any sport. The other finalists for the award were Oklahoma softball senior Jocelyn Alo and Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas.

