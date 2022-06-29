Charleston Co. Schools offering no-cost summer meals for kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is offering no-cost summer meals for kids and teens at 36 locations.

Officials say all kids and teens 18 and under can receive meals free of charge and with no registration.

“Inflation is at an all-time, including the soaring prices of food, with no end in sight,” Jeremy Tunstill, CCSD’s summer meals program coordinator, said. “Many families will struggle to put food on the table. I believe that our summer meals program can help these families in some small way.”

District officials say summer months can be some of the hungriest times of year for many kids and the need is even greater because of pandemic impacts.

The summer meals program operates Monday through Friday through Aug. 5.

A map of locations can be found here and a printable list can be found here.

More information on CCSD’s Summer Meal Program can be found by visiting their website.

