Charleston Police Department investigating fatal downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead on the corner of Radcliffe and King Streets late Tuesday night.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired, according to a Charleston Police Department spokesperson.

On arrival, they discovered a man suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

Officers performed aid until EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead.

The Department does not believe there is a threat to the community at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

