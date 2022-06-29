Charleston Police Department investigating fatal downtown shooting
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead on the corner of Radcliffe and King Streets late Tuesday night.
At approximately 11:40 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired, according to a Charleston Police Department spokesperson.
On arrival, they discovered a man suffering from obvious signs of trauma.
Officers performed aid until EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead.
The Department does not believe there is a threat to the community at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.