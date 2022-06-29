SC Lottery
Charleston Police Department investigating fatal downtown shooting

Charleston Police respond to a shots fired call on the corner of Radcliffe and King Streets.
Charleston Police respond to a shots fired call on the corner of Radcliffe and King Streets.(Source: Live 5)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead on the corner of Radcliffe and King Streets late Tuesday night.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired, according to a Charleston Police Department spokesperson.

On arrival, they discovered a man suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

Officers performed aid until EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead.

The Department does not believe there is a threat to the community at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

