Clifford: Hornets will continue to play fast, up-tempo pace

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Clifford is back in familiar surroundings as head coach of the Charlotte Hornets after being formally introduced.

Clifford said Tuesday the Hornets are going to play offensively with a very similar emphasis that they have played with the last couple of years.

Clifford wasn’t Charlotte’s first choice. Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson had accepted the job, but later backed out after the Warriors won the NBA title citing personal reasons.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.