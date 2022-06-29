SC Lottery
Clifford: Hornets will continue to play fast, up-tempo pace

Charlotte Hornets NBA basketball team new head coach Steve Clifford talks during a news...
Charlotte Hornets NBA basketball team new head coach Steve Clifford talks during a news conference on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Clifford is back in familiar surroundings as head coach of the Charlotte Hornets after being formally introduced.

Clifford said Tuesday the Hornets are going to play offensively with a very similar emphasis that they have played with the last couple of years.

Clifford wasn’t Charlotte’s first choice. Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson had accepted the job, but later backed out after the Warriors won the NBA title citing personal reasons.

