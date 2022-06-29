SC Lottery
Coroner identifies man killed in downtown Charleston shooting

Source: Live 5
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Hanahan man died after being shot Tuesday night.

Gaber Baghdady, 64, died at approximately 11:45 p.m. at the scene of the incident from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neail said.

Police responded at around 11:40 p.m. to the corner of Radcliffe and King Streets after multiple reports of shots fired, according to Charleston Police Inspector Michael Gillooly.

On arrival, they discovered a man on Radcliffe Street lying on the ground suffering from obvious signs of trauma. Officers performed aid until EMS arrived and Charleston Fire Department officials arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time.

