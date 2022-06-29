Coroner IDs 17-year-old victim in shooting at North Charleston gas station

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Moncks Corner teen who died Wednesday morning at a gas station in North Charleston.

Charrod Phillips, 17, died at approximately 3:44 a.m. at the scene from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded just after 3:30 a.m. to a gas station in the 3600 block of Dorchester Road where a shooting had been reported.

There has been no word on arrests in the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

