Dorchester Dist. 2 principal earns national award

Beech Hill Elementary School Principal Rene Harris was awarded the 2022 National Distinguished...
Beech Hill Elementary School Principal Rene Harris was awarded the 2022 National Distinguished Principal award through the National Association of Elementary School Principals.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester District Two elementary school principal was recognized for her work at a national level.

Beech Hill Elementary School Principal Rene Harris was awarded the 2022 National Distinguished Principal award through the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

The district says the award recognizes Harris’s exceptional qualities including setting high standards for instruction, student achievement and character. The award also recognizes the principal’s outstanding contributions to the community and the education profession.

