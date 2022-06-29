ELECTION RESULTS: Weaver, Matthews projected winners in primary runoffs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The Associated Press has called both of the statewide runoffs: a contest for the GOP nomination for state superintendent of education race and a Democratic runoff to decide who will face U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

Republican voters selected Ellen Weaver over Kathy Maness, according to the AP. As of 10 p.m., with nearly 90% of precincts reporting, Weaver had 63% of the vote compared with Maness’s 37%.

Weaver will go on to face Democrat Lisa Ellis in the general election in November.

Meanwhile, the AP called the Democratic runoff for the U.S. Senate race for state Rep. Krystle Matthews. Matthews, as of 10 p.m., had 57% of the votes compared to Catherine Fleming Bruce’s 43%.

Matthews will face Scott in the November general election.

Earlier in the day before polls closed, Weaver said she is focused on making schools safe, early development, and expanding trade skill opportunities.

“This education race is really about two different directions for education in South Carolina. Our children are struggling, our teachers are tired, our parents are frustrated,” Weaver said. “And we have a clear choice in this election between someone and has been part of the status quo for decades and more of the same or new leadership, fresh ideas and courageous vision, which is what I am offering to the people at this stage.”

No Democrat has won statewide office in South Carolina in more than 15 years, so the Republican candidates will likely be considered the favorites heading into November.

Certain voters saw additional runoffs on their ballots, depending on where they live.

There also are six state House runoffs. Only one involves incumbents. Democratic Reps. Roger Kirby and Cezar McKnight were drawn through redistricting into the same district that stretches across Berkeley, Florence and Williamsburg Counties but is centered in Williamsburg County.

As of 10 p.m., only 36 votes separated the two with Kirby in the lead.

In Berkeley County, Marshall West led Robert Jeffcoat 64% to 36% in the Republican runoff for County Council District 6.

In Colleton County, Hiram Davis had a decisive victory, with 80% of the votes, over Maryann Blake’s 20% in the Democratic primary runoff for the at-large Colleton County Council seat.

Everyone who voted in the June primary was eligible to cast their ballots in a runoff, but they could only vote in the party’s runoff in which they voted in the primary.

People who did not vote in the June primary were able to vote in either party’s runoffs, but they had to pick one.

Anyone already in line to vote at 7 p.m. when the polls close was allowed to cast their ballot.

