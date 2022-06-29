Joseph Floyd Manor to be replaced, eventually demolished

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority has big plans for the affordable housing building in downtown Charleston.

The organization will soon begin construction of a new tower of units to replace Joseph Floyd Manor, which is located at King Street and Mount Pleasant Street. The new building will be placed behind the current building.

Sandino Moses is the chairman of the Board of Commissioners for CCHRA. He says it is important that the tenants get the opportunity to live in a brand new, updated building without being displaced.

“It’s going to 100% improve the livability of our tenants. Here at CCHRA, they’re just not tenants. To us, they’re family,” Moses says.

That’s why the housing and redevelopment authority wants to provide a brand new building, without changing the address. They plan to begin construction in the space behind the current building. Plans call for the construction of a similar but new and improved version of Joseph Floyd Manor. Then, residents can move their belongings just next door into a state-of-the-art building.

Moses says the new building will have better heating and air, new appliances, and brand new finishes. He also says the board hopes to improve the security at the premises.

“It’s going to be a better security system around here so the predators in the community won’t come in and illegally sell drugs on our facility,” Moses says.

To fund the project, CCHRA has already sold 18 demolition houses that they owned to the Charleston County Council. That sale earned $2.47 million in funding for the Joseph Floyd Manor Project.

“The board also has moved forward and made a decision to sell an additional 30 homes to help fund the Joseph Floyd Manor,” Moses says.

Some residents say they will believe the project when they see it, saying they expect it will take longer than the suggested 3 years. Others are very excited at the idea, saying it’s time, not just for an upgrade, but for the replacement building.

“It’s going to give our tenants a certain pride, that this building belongs to them, this is where they live,” Moses said.

Once the tenants are moved into the new building at 2106 Mount Pleasant St., the board will move forward with demolishing the old building.

