Man arrested in deadly Colleton Co. nightclub shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a nightclub shooting earlier this month that left two people dead and two others injured.

Shaun Kelly faces two counts of murder in connection with the shooting at the Hang Time Nightclub, deputies say.

Officers responded to the club at approximately 2:40 a.m. on June 19 after they received 911 calls about gunfire.

The first officers on the scene began helping two victims with critical gunshot wounds.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue took both victims to an area hospital, but both died from their injuries.

A short time later, two additional gunshot victims arrived at the hospital. Their wounds were non-life-threatening, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Kelly is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

