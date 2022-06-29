SC Lottery
Man arrested in deadly downtown Tuesday night shooting

Source: Live 5
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting Tuesday night that left a Hanahan man dead.

Antwan Lamont Scott faces charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, second-degree burglary and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

A mugshot of Scott was not immediately available from the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The victim of the shooting, 64-year-old Gaber Baghdady, died at approximately 11:45 p.m. at the scene of the incident from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police responded at around 11:40 p.m. to the corner of Radcliffe and King Streets after multiple reports of shots fired, according to Charleston Police Inspector Michael Gillooly.

The first officers on the scene discovered Baghdady lying near the rear entrance of a King Street restaurant suffering from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, detectives determined a man later identified as Scott entered the business and confronted Baghdady, who was an employee of the business, to rob him, Gillooly said. Baghdady was shot during the robbery attempt, he said.

Detectives identified Scottt, who is a former employee of the restaurant group, as the suspect during the investigation, Gillooly said.

Scott was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing set for Thursday afternoon.

