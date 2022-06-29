SC Lottery
More drought relief expected over the next couple days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front of plenty of tropical moisture will keep the clouds and off and on showers and storms in the forecast for the next couple days. This is good news as most of the Lowcountry is considered to be under a moderate drought right now. The beneficial rainfall continues today as scattered showers and storms will move through the area at times. We expect another mostly cloudy day to keep the temperatures down with highs only in the mid 80s this afternoon. The rain chance will be down slightly on Thursday and then back up on Friday as more scattered storms are expected to wrap up the work week. This unsettled weather pattern will transition to a more typical summer, hot and humid with afternoon storms pattern, over the upcoming 4th of July weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

4TH OF JULY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

