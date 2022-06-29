Mount Pleasant board to take up Coleman Blvd. development 6 months after denial

SC Lottery
Residents have opposed the building’s construction, citing traffic and safety concerns on neighboring streets, such as Rose Lane, and the building doesn’t fit into the area.(LFK Architects)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant’s Design Review Board will be taking up a request for approval from the developers of a property along Coleman Boulevard after it was denied by the same board last year.

The developers for the property at 515 Coleman Blvd. are aiming to build a three-story mixed-use building with a roof deck.

The Design Review Board unanimously denied a previous version of the building in December 2021.

Residents have opposed the building’s construction, citing traffic and safety concerns on neighboring streets, such as Rose Lane, and saying the building doesn’t fit into the area.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Town Council Chambers.

