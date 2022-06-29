Pandemic relief grants open to nonprofits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday afternoon the Charleston County Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Department will host a discussion with nonprofits in the community.

The department says the purpose of the meeting is for the nonprofits to discuss the challenges they have been facing, and for Charleston County to learn how they can best support them. The meeting is Wednesday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be at The Opportunity Center, located at 8750 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston.

This meeting comes one week after nonprofit assistance applications reopened for Charleston County. Nonprofit organizations in Charleston County can now apply for one-time relief funding of up to $50,000 through the 2021 American Rescue Act.

According to the County’s press release, the following organizations are eligible to apply:

Organizations that are recognized by the IRS as tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organizations.

Organizations with a primary physical location within Charleston County.

Organizations that provide direct assistance to Charleston County’s residents experiencing hardships due to the pandemic.

The goal of the funding is to help organizations that provided services to people impacted by COVID-19. The county says they reopened the applications because there is still money for the nonprofits to apply for.

During previous application periods, 11 organizations received more than $383,000. Now, the county says they have over $1.1 million remaining to hand out.

The application deadline is July 29. There will be an application workshop to provide assistance filling out applications on July 11 at 3 p.m. at The Opportunity Center as well.

To register for Wednesday’s meeting, or for the application workshop on July 11, email Hnrinfo@charlestoncounty.org. To apply for nonprofit pandemic relief, click here.

