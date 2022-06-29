Police investigating deadly shooting at North Charleston gas station

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Wednesday morning shooting at a Dorchester Road gas station.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded just after 3:30 a.m. to a gas station in the 3600 block of Dorchester Road in reference to a possible shooting.

Officers say they located a man with wounds consistent with a gunshot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Charleston County EMS.

