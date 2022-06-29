Privette Named CofC’s Second Consensus All-American

DURHAM, N.C. --- College of Charleston sophomore William Privette further cemented his name in the CofC baseball program’s annals on Monday becoming the second consensus All-American in school history after earning a spot on the Baseball America All-America Third Team.

Taylor Clarke was the first consensus All-American for the school in 2015.

The honor caps a record-setting season for Privette who was named to six All-America Teams including three second team selections by Collegiate Baseball, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game. Privette led the nation in earned run average by nearly half of a run with a sublime 0.91 ERA in 59.1 innings of work. The 6-foot-6 righthander set a program and CAA single-season record with that mark and is the only pitcher in both CofC and league history to post an ERA under one in a season.

Privette also led the nation in hits allowed per nine innings (4.70) and WHIP (0.78) while ranking 10th with 12 saves. The 2022 CAA Pitcher of the Year was also a finalist – the first-ever from the CAA – for the prestigious NCBWA Stopper of the Year award given to the nation’s top reliever.

A native of Chapin, S.C., Privette played an integral role in the Cougars’ run to the second CAA regular season title in program history logging the third-most innings on the team while pacing the staff with a miniscule .148 batting average against. He worked at least two full innings in 19 of his 25 appearances this season with 10 of his 12 saves coming in outings spanning at least two frames. Privette struck out 80 batters in 59.1 innings of work averaging more than 12 K’s per nine frames.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.