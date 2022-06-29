SC Lottery
Race for state education superintendent solidified after runoff

Republican Ellen Weaver, left, will face Democrat Lisa Ellis, right, in the general election in November for state superintendent of education.(Live 5/File)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The ballot for State Superintendent of Education is now set after Tuesday night’s primary runoff.

Following her win Tuesday night, Republican Ellen Weaver will face Democrat Lisa Ellis in the general election in November.

Weaver said on Tuesday the most pressing issue facing the South Carolina Department of Education is teacher recruitment and retainment.

“We’ve got to look at salary and then we’ve also got to look at working conditions,” Ellis said, adding there are currently 3,700 teacher vacancies across South Carolina.

Weaver defeated Kathy Maness, who current State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman had endorsed.

Ellis, meanwhile, said after having spent 21 years as a teacher in a role she “absolutely loves,” she would be ready to lead the agency immediately.

“I’m qualified to take the position on Election Day,” she said.

Ellis, who founded the teachers’ advocacy group SC for Ed in 2018, announced last week she would take a leave of absence from her role in leading the group to focus on the campaign.

The general election will be on November 8.  Current State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced last October that she would not seek re-election.

