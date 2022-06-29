SC Lottery
Statewide plan looks to address increased flooding, improve recovery efforts

The Historic Charleston Foundation says they’ve seen a dramatic increase in flooding over the last century. In 1920, 19 flood events were reported, but in 2020 that number skyrocketed to 89.(Live 5 News)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry suffers from every known flood risk and, with the sea level rising, these flood risks are heightened. 

A statewide plan previously recommended in the governor’s flood water commission report is getting worked on now after getting funded last year.

The Historic Charleston Foundation says they’ve seen a dramatic increase in flooding over the last century. In 1920, 19 flood events were reported, but in 2020 that number skyrocketed to 89.

The statewide resilience plan will look at South Carolina’s six different watersheds. That’s an area or ridge of land that separates waters flowing to different rivers, basins, or seas. The plan will specifically look at identifying flooding risks and impacts from flooding and making recommendations on how to recover from these natural disasters.

The National Weather Service predicts that if the number of flood events continues to grow there could be as many as 180 flood events annually by 2045.

Cashion Drolet, with the Historic Charleston Foundation, says this would mean the city of Charleston could potentially be underwater for half the year.

“Our primary concern with flooding is life safety, protecting people, and ensuring we don’t have loss of life from a flooding event,” Drolet says.

The overall goal of this statewide plan is to recover from these inevitable natural disasters with minimal loss of life, a smooth economy, and protect the cultural and historical aspects of Charleston.

The Historic Charleston Foundation will be hosting its second virtual water dialogue series Wednesday at 4 p.m.

State officers working on this plan will share their findings and what they are working on.

Click here to register.

