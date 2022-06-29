Structure fire closes part of St. Andrews Blvd. in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire crews were working to determine the cause of a fire Wednesday evening that forced deputies to close a portion of St. Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley.

The fire was reported at 6:19 p.m. in the 750 block of St. Andrews Boulevard.

The St. Andrews Fire Department responded. Shortly before 8 p.m., crews appeared to be packing up their gear and the roadway was expected to reopen.

The fire was reported at 6:19 p.m. in the 750 block of St. Andrews Boulevard. (Live 5)

Deputies earlier asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

There has been no word on whether anyone has been injured.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.