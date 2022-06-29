SC Lottery
Structure fire closes part of St. Andrews Blvd. in West Ashley

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a portion of St. Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a portion of St. Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley is closed as crews battle a structure fire.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire crews were working to determine the cause of a fire Wednesday evening that forced deputies to close a portion of St. Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley.

The fire was reported at 6:19 p.m. in the 750 block of St. Andrews Boulevard.

The St. Andrews Fire Department responded. Shortly before 8 p.m., crews appeared to be packing up their gear and the roadway was expected to reopen.

The fire was reported at 6:19 p.m. in the 750 block of St. Andrews Boulevard.(Live 5)

Deputies earlier asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

There has been no word on whether anyone has been injured.

