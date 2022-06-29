SC Lottery
Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire Thursday

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will officially retire Thursday.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Breyer wrote that he would retire at noon, after the Supreme Court issues its last opinions for the current term.

“It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law,” Breyer wrote.

Breyer, a nominee of then-President Bill Clinton, has served on the court since 1994.

Breyer will be replaced by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was nominated by Biden and confirmed by the Senate after Breyer announced in January that he’d retire at the end of the term.

“You have nominated and the United States Senate has confirmed the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson to succeed me in the office, and I understand that she is prepared to take the prescribed oaths to begin her service as the 116th member of this Court,” Breyer wrote.

