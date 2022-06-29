SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Taco Bell tests new items with giant Cheez-Its

Taco Bell is testing out the Big Cheez-It Tostada (left) and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap...
Taco Bell is testing out the Big Cheez-It Tostada (left) and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme (right).(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is joining forces with Cheez-Its for two items that are being tested out on the menu at a single location in California.

The first is the Big Cheez-It Tostada, which is made up of a large Cheez-It cracker 16 times the size of a regular one. Topping the super-sized cracker is ground beef, sour cream, lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.

That’s selling for $2.49.

The second new item is a Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, which substitutes the usual tostada shell with a giant Cheez-It cracker.

It also features the usual ingredients, including ground beef and tomatoes. It’s selling for $4.29.

Right now, these meals are only available for the next two weeks at a Taco Bell in Irvine, California.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston...
Deputies: Man shot after entering his own home
Charleston Police respond to a shots fired call on the corner of Radcliffe and King Streets.
Charleston Police Department investigating incident that left one dead downtown
The crash happened last Wednesday on Rivers Avenue at Remount Road, investigators said.
Coroner identifies 13-year-old who died after North Charleston crash
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the statewide primary runoff.
ELECTION RESULTS: Weaver, Matthews projected winners in primary runoffs
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headset during jury selection...
Florida jury sworn in to determine Parkland school shooter’s penalty
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire Thursday
FILE - This photo shows Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas.
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months in prison
There is a surge in demand for pregnancy-ending pills since the Supreme Court's ruling on...
FDA-approved abortion pills seeing rise in demand