Working Wednesdays: SC Works WIOA Program ready to provide training for high demand jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - SC Works wants to help people who are looking to change careers or obtain training for high demand jobs. The WIOA program can offer assistance if this is your goal. WIOA stands for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

“The mission of SC Works Trident WIOA program is to improve the quality, competitiveness, and productivity of the nation’s future workforce by removing barriers and developing the skill sets of adults. Our combined approach includes basic literacy skills, GED preparation, career readiness, as well as comprehensive guidance and counseling, occupational skills training, work experiences, and ultimately and most importantly, placement within our local workforce,” according to the agency.

The manager of WIOA will share more details on Working Wednesdays.

You can learn more by clicking on the link.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it's a company you might want to work for.

