2.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 2.4 magnitude earthquake added to a series of quakes to rattle the Midlands since Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the 2.4 magnitude quake was detected 3.7 miles south-southwest of Lugoff at 12:23 a.m.

The latest quakes came just hours after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit the area.

The quake was the eighth in the last 24 hours and the 13th to hit the area since Sunday.

Wednesday saw seven earthquakes hit the region.

The first quake reported on Wednesday measured a 3.5 magnitude and happened at 2:43 p.m. Its epicenter was 3.2 miles east of Elgin, or about 20.5 miles northeast of Columbia, the USGS said.

A second quake measuring 2.1 magnitude struck 14 minutes later at 2:57 p.m. Its epicenter was 3.8 miles east of Elgin, or 20.9 miles east-northeast of Columbia.

Two smaller quakes, a magnitude 1.9 at 3:02 p.m. and a magnitude 1.5 at 3:34 p.m. followed.

Then, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was reported 1.8 miles east of Elgin at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday night.

The 3.6 magnitude quake was the strongest documented by the USGS in the area in the last year.

Two smaller quakes followed Wednesday night.

The first, a 1.46 magnitude quake, was recorded at 7:22 p.m. in the same area and a 1.79 magnitude quake followed less than a minute later 4.4 miles south-southwest of Lugoff.

The latest quake adds to the list of quakes in the Midlands that began early Sunday morning when a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck Kershaw County at approximately 1:30 a.m. Four aftershocks were recorded over the course of Sunday.

Earthquake activity hasn’t just been limited to the Midlands this week as a 1.2 magnitude quake was recorded near Centerville in Dorchester County early Monday morning.

A map and complete list of earthquakes in South Carolina since 2006 can be found on the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ geological survey website.

