SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake added to a series of quakes to rattle the Midlands since Sunday.
A 2.4 magnitude earthquake added to a series of quakes to rattle the Midlands since Sunday.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 2.4 magnitude earthquake added to a series of quakes to rattle the Midlands since Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the 2.4 magnitude quake was detected 3.7 miles south-southwest of Lugoff at 12:23 a.m.

The latest quakes came just hours after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit the area.

The quake was the eighth in the last 24 hours and the 13th to hit the area since Sunday.

Wednesday saw seven earthquakes hit the region.

The first quake reported on Wednesday measured a 3.5 magnitude and happened at 2:43 p.m. Its epicenter was 3.2 miles east of Elgin, or about 20.5 miles northeast of Columbia, the USGS said.

A second quake measuring 2.1 magnitude struck 14 minutes later at 2:57 p.m. Its epicenter was 3.8 miles east of Elgin, or 20.9 miles east-northeast of Columbia.

Two smaller quakes, a magnitude 1.9 at 3:02 p.m. and a magnitude 1.5 at 3:34 p.m. followed.

Then, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was reported 1.8 miles east of Elgin at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday night.

The 3.6 magnitude quake was the strongest documented by the USGS in the area in the last year.

Two smaller quakes followed Wednesday night.

The first, a 1.46 magnitude quake, was recorded at 7:22 p.m. in the same area and a 1.79 magnitude quake followed less than a minute later 4.4 miles south-southwest of Lugoff.

The latest quake adds to the list of quakes in the Midlands that began early Sunday morning when a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck Kershaw County at approximately 1:30 a.m. Four aftershocks were recorded over the course of Sunday.

Earthquake activity hasn’t just been limited to the Midlands this week as a 1.2 magnitude quake was recorded near Centerville in Dorchester County early Monday morning.

A map and complete list of earthquakes in South Carolina since 2006 can be found on the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ geological survey website.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Lamont Scott faces charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, second-degree burglary...
Man arrested in deadly downtown Tuesday night restaurant shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Moncks Corner teen who died...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old victim in shooting at North Charleston gas station
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake is the 10th in a series of quakes reported in the Midlands since...
3.6 magnitude earthquake rattles Kershaw County
Hunter Plummer is charged with damaging property during the theft of nonferrous metals...
Man accused of stealing catalytic converters charged in deadly shooting
Four South Carolinians have pled guilty in connection to PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan...
Four suspects plead guilty to PPP loan fraud

Latest News

A local nonprofit and the town of Summerville have partnered to help residents who may be at...
Town of Summerville, nonprofit team up to combat housing instability
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: James Island Creek Water Task Force to discuss funding opportunities to improve water quality
James Island Creek has been plagued with water pollution for years, but the James Island Creek...
James Island Creek Water Task Force to discuss funding opportunities to improve water quality
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bankruptcy hearing for Panthers owner David Tepper's real estate company