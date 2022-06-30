SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

“An attack on one is an attack on all” Biden speaks at NATO summit

“An attack on one is an attack on all" Biden speaks at NATO summit
“An attack on one is an attack on all" Biden speaks at NATO summit
By Jon Decker
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden was the NATO summit in Madrid to tout the United States’ biggest military expansion in Europe since the cold war. The historic move was a reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Said Biden, “Putin thought he could break the transatlantic Alliance. He tried to weaken us, expected our resolve to fracture, but he’s getting exactly what he did not want.”

Biden announced the U.S. will add to the 100,000 troops it now has in Europe and set up a permanent army headquarters base in Poland. He said there is more aid to come.

“We provided Ukraine with nearly $7 billion in security assistance, since I took office. The next few days, we intend to announce more than $800 million more.”

President Biden also said this week’s summit was about strengthening the alliance, meeting today’s challenges and preparing for tomorrow’s threats. To that end NATO will be formally inviting Sweden and Finland to join, which Biden says will strengthen NATO and provide greater security for both countries.

Joe Biden stated, “an attack on one is an attack on all, and we will defend every inch of NATO territory, every inch of NATO territory.”

While on the international stage the president made news on the domestic front. He said he would support an exception to the Senate’s filibuster rules to help codify Roe v Wade and protect abortion rights.

That would be an uphill battle. Two democrats, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Synema, have firmly said they will not support changing the senate’s rules.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Lamont Scott faces charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, second-degree burglary...
Man arrested in deadly downtown Tuesday night restaurant shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Moncks Corner teen who died...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old victim in shooting at North Charleston gas station
Newly-released security video shows Emily Pelletier inside the Al Cannon Detention Center, both...
Ex-deputy charged in deadly crash treated as ‘high-risk resident,’ allowed to use desk phone
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake is the 10th in a series of quakes reported in the Midlands since...
3.6 magnitude earthquake rattles Kershaw County
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a portion of St. Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley...
Investigation underway into cause of West Ashley fire

Latest News

The Fetal Heartbeat Law bans most abortions after about six weeks, with some exceptions.
Carolina abortion fund expects calls after fetal heartbeat takes effect
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Carolina abortion fund expects calls after fetal heartbeat law passes
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Biden backs filibuster exception to protect abortion access
Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in as the 116th Supreme Court justice and the first Black woman...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court justice