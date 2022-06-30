Bats Go Cold; RiverDogs Lose to Pelicans 3-1

Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs fell to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday night at TicketReturn.com Field, as the Pelicans evened the series at one apiece. The RiverDogs managed just four hits in the game and struck out a total of 16 times.

The Pelicans (2-3, 49-22) scored in each of the first three innings off of LHP Antonio Jimenez. In the bottom of the first inning, Kevin Made broke the 0-0 tie with a solo home run.

In the bottom of the second inning, Ezequiel Pagan was hit by a pitch to start the inning. He got to third on a Malcom Quintero single and scored on a sacrifice bunt from Jacob Wetzel to make it 2-0.

The RiverDogs (2-3, 48-23), answered in the top of the third inning with one of their own, as Nathan Perry blasted his first home run of the season to make it 2-1.

The Pelicans got the run back in the bottom half of the inning. After Jimenez got the first two men out, he allowed a walk to Kevin Alcantara. Then, Pagan launched an RBI double down the right field line to make it a 3-1 Pelican lead.

The RiverDogs had a chance in the top of the ninth inning. With one out, Ryan Spikes got on base with a bunt single down the third baseline. Then, Carson Williams was hit by a pitch to put the tying run on base; however, Johzan Oquendo came back and struck Nick Schnell looking, and got Bobby Seymour to ground out to end the game.

Luis Devers, Chase Watkins, and Oquendo combined to strike out 16 batters and did not walk a batter. Devers (9-3) picked up the win for the Pelicans, going 5.0 innings, giving up a run on two hits and striking out nine.

Jimenez (3-4) was charged with the loss for the RiverDogs tonight. He went 5.2 innings, giving up three runs, five hits, two walks and striking out three. RHP Sandy Gaston relieved him with two outs in the sixth inning. He finished the night going 1.2 innings and striking out two batters. RHP Juan Rivera also pitched an inning for the RiverDogs, going 1.0 inning, giving up a hit and striking out a batter.

The RiverDogs look tomorrow starting at 7:05, as they send RHP Austin Vernon (9-0, 1.34) to the mound to face RHP Tyler Schlaffer (2-3, 4.64) for the Pelicans.

