Crash, cement spill impacting traffic around North Charleston
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are responding to two incidents impacting traffic around North Charleston Thursday morning.
The North Charleston Police Department says they are on the scene of a head-on collision on the Mall Drive overpass between Lacross Road and Rivers Avenue.
Deputy Chief Ken Hagge says the road will be completely shut down while the crash is investigated.
A separate incident is impacting traffic on Dorchester Road near I-526.
Hagge says a cement truck spill has closed the right lanes of Dorchester Road toward Montague Avenue.
