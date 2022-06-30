Crash, cement spill impacting traffic around North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are responding to two incidents impacting traffic around North Charleston Thursday morning.

The North Charleston Police Department says they are on the scene of a head-on collision on the Mall Drive overpass between Lacross Road and Rivers Avenue.

Deputy Chief Ken Hagge says the road will be completely shut down while the crash is investigated.

A separate incident is impacting traffic on Dorchester Road near I-526.

Hagge says a cement truck spill has closed the right lanes of Dorchester Road toward Montague Avenue.

