Crash, cement spill impacting traffic around North Charleston

Police are responding to two incidents impacting traffic around North Charleston Thursday...
Police are responding to two incidents impacting traffic around North Charleston Thursday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are responding to two incidents impacting traffic around North Charleston Thursday morning.

The North Charleston Police Department says they are on the scene of a head-on collision on the Mall Drive overpass between Lacross Road and Rivers Avenue.

Deputy Chief Ken Hagge says the road will be completely shut down while the crash is investigated.

A separate incident is impacting traffic on Dorchester Road near I-526.

Hagge says a cement truck spill has closed the right lanes of Dorchester Road toward Montague Avenue.

