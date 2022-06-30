SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FBI adds ‘CryptoQueen’ to Ten Most Wanted list, offers $100K reward

The FBI has added Ruja Ignatova to its list of the Ten Most Wanted fugitives.
The FBI has added Ruja Ignatova to its list of the Ten Most Wanted fugitives.(Source: FBI)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of a woman known as the “CryptoQueen.”

The bureau added Ruja Ignatova to its list of the Ten Most Wanted fugitives Thursday.

Ignatova is accused of running what the FBI describes as a “massive fraud scheme” involving a Bulgarian-based virtual currency company called OneCoin, which Ignatova co-founded and allegedly used to scam more than $4 billion from cryptocurrency investors worldwide.

“Ignatova allegedly made false statements and representations about OneCoin to draw people to invest in OneCoin packages,” the FBI said in a news release. “According to investigators, Ignatova and her partner also promoted OneCoin through a multi-level marketing strategy that urged OneCoin investors to sell additional packages to friends and family.”

Special Agent Ronald Shimko said Ignatova targeted people “who may not have fully understood the ins and outs of cryptocurrencies but were moved by Ignatova’s impressive resume and the marketing strategies used by OneCoin,” according to the release.

Ignatova was charged Oct. 12, 2017, by the Southern District of New York and a federal warrant was issued for her arrest, but authorities said they believe she may have fled after being tipped off about the investigation.

The FBI said she traveled from Bulgaria to Greece on Oct. 25, 2017, and hasn’t been seen since.

Ignatova is wanted on several charges, including one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud.

Anyone with information on Ignatova’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or send a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI believes there may also be more victims who haven’t been identified. Those victims are also encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Lamont Scott faces charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, second-degree burglary...
Man arrested in deadly downtown Tuesday night restaurant shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Moncks Corner teen who died...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old victim in shooting at North Charleston gas station
Newly-released security video shows Emily Pelletier inside the Al Cannon Detention Center, both...
Ex-deputy charged in deadly crash treated as ‘high-risk resident,’ allowed to use desk phone
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake is the 10th in a series of quakes reported in the Midlands since...
3.6 magnitude earthquake rattles Kershaw County
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a portion of St. Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley...
Investigation underway into cause of West Ashley fire

Latest News

Starting Friday, the three major U.S. credit reporting companies will stop counting paid...
Some medical debt is being removed from US credit reports
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
Search and rescue workers and local residents remove a body from under the rubble of a building...
Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy