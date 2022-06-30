FIRST ALERT: 2 lanes closed on I-26W near Ashley Phosphate Rd.
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that has closed two left lanes on I-26 westbound Thursday night.
It happened at exit 209 near Ashley Phosphate Road.
As of 7:27 p.m., SCDOT’s cameras are showing slowdowns in the area.
Troopers say there were no injuries suffered from this crash.
