SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: 2 lanes closed on I-26W near Ashley Phosphate Rd.

It happened at exit 209 near Ashley Phosphate Road.
It happened at exit 209 near Ashley Phosphate Road.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that has closed two left lanes on I-26 westbound Thursday night.

It happened at exit 209 near Ashley Phosphate Road.

As of 7:27 p.m., SCDOT’s cameras are showing slowdowns in the area.

Troopers say there were no injuries suffered from this crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Lamont Scott faces charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, second-degree burglary...
Man arrested in deadly downtown Tuesday night restaurant shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Moncks Corner teen who died...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old victim in shooting at North Charleston gas station
Newly-released security video shows Emily Pelletier inside the Al Cannon Detention Center, both...
Ex-deputy charged in deadly crash treated as ‘high-risk resident,’ allowed to use desk phone
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake is the 10th in a series of quakes reported in the Midlands since...
3.6 magnitude earthquake rattles Kershaw County
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a portion of St. Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley...
Investigation underway into cause of West Ashley fire

Latest News

Source: Live 5
Berkeley Co. moving forward with national forest land swap for industrial development
Cane Gully Road is a two-lane road that goes through the Francis Marion National Forest from...
Berkeley Co. moving forward with national forest land swap for industrial development
Questions remain unanswered as to why a top officer at the Charleston County School District...
Charleston Co. School District department head out after allegations of hiring malfeasance
The Fetal Heartbeat Law bans most abortions after about six weeks, with some exceptions.
Carolina abortion fund expects calls after Fetal Heartbeat Law takes effect