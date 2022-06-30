4 months after bond violation, hit-and-run suspect arrested again

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost 20 weeks after he violated his bond by getting arrested, a hit-and-run suspect is behind bars.

Deon Gibson, 37, is charged with reckless homicide and leaving the scene of an accident with death. Gibson is accused of striking a motorcycle along I-26 in 2020. Lance Davis and Brittany Reeves died from their injuries.

Gibson was granted bond and bailed out of the Al Cannon Detention Center.

On Feb. 12, 2022, Gibson was arrested by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. He was granted bond, but the victims’ family members had to wait months for a bond revocation hearing to be scheduled on the initial charges.

Live 5 Investigates detailed the family’s frustration in an investigation in April.

Gibson was arrested on June 29, more than four months after the bond violation. He is currently in the Al Cannon Detention Center. His next court date has not been scheduled.

Davis’ mother, Jackie Britt, called Gibson’s arrest “a good start.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.