James Island Creek Water Task Force to discuss funding opportunities to improve water quality

By Molly McBride
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island Creek has been plagued with water pollution for years, but the James Island Creek Water Quality Task Force is hoping to secure new funds to fix the issue.

At today’s task force meeting, they will be discussing three different funding opportunities they are hoping to get.

Two of the grants would come from the federal government and one would come from the state.

This money will go toward helping people who live near the creek get off of septic tanks and hooked onto public water and sewer, which will help the water quality on all of James Island.

Andrew Wunderley, with Charleston Waterkeeper, said aging septic tanks are one of the main issues for poor water quality in James Island Creek.

“With climate change and more frequent floods and rainstorms, septic tanks don’t work as well as they should in our coastal environment. They actually drain too fast through the soils and then get into the nearest creek or river,” Wunderley said.

He said now is the time to remove the septic takes and take advantage of this funding, rather than pushing the problem further down the road.

In total, all three grants would equal about $9.4 million.

The meeting will be held virtually at 4 p.m. Thursday. The public can view the meeting on the city of Charleston’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

