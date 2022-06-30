SC Lottery
Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn into the Supreme Court

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., arrives for a meeting in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 31, 2022. The first Black woman confirmed for the Supreme Court, Jackson will be sworn in as the court's 116th justice at midday Thursday, June 30.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - Thursday will go down in the history books as incoming justice Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman to join the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jackson’s midday swearing-in ceremony coincides with the start of retirement for outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer.

She’s becoming the court’s 104th associate justice and is a historic addition to a historically unpopular court.

Gallup reports confidence in the institution is at the lowest it’s ever recorded.

Polls indicate a strong majority of Americans disagree with the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court says the opinions it’s releasing today are the last of this session. The court is expected to start releasing its final rulings at 10 a.m.

A planned protest is already scheduled for tonight over a case involving the Environmental Protection Agency.

The court could strip it of its power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

Another high-profile case deals with immigration. It’s about whether the Biden administration can end the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” border policy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

