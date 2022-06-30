Pickens County officials continuing search for 80-year-old man

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Pickens County are continuing their search for a missing 80-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Francis Ream Alward was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to officials. He is described as five foot eight and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, and Foothills Search and Rescue started searching for Francis Wednesday night and are now continuing Thursday.

We’re told the search will consist of property along Pumpkintown Highway in the area of Ambler School Road, Log House Road, Wash Lesley Road, Tater Hill Mountain Road, Connelly Road, and Griffin Church Road.

Deputies mentioned that if you happen to see the presence of law enforcement and emergency management personnel in the Ambler School Road area of Pickens, do not be alarmed.

If anyone has seen him call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.

Francis Ream Alward (Pickens County Sheriff's Office)

