Police searching for man wanted in fatal double shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a murder suspect.

Rashiean Richmond Washington, 25, is wanted on two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and second-degree arson.

The charges stem from a Dec. 27 shooting in the 1200 block of Sumner Avenue. Two victims died in the shooting.

Investigators say they believe Washington was involved in the incident.

He is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

He uses the alias “Mag.”

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call North Charleston Police at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

