SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police searching for man wanted in fatal double shooting

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a murder suspect.

Rashiean Richmond Washington, 25, is wanted on two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and second-degree arson.

The charges stem from a Dec. 27 shooting in the 1200 block of Sumner Avenue. Two victims died in the shooting.

Investigators say they believe Washington was involved in the incident.

He is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

He uses the alias “Mag.”

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call North Charleston Police at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Lamont Scott faces charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, second-degree burglary...
Man arrested in deadly downtown Tuesday night restaurant shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Moncks Corner teen who died...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old victim in shooting at North Charleston gas station
Newly-released security video shows Emily Pelletier inside the Al Cannon Detention Center, both...
Ex-deputy charged in deadly crash treated as ‘high-risk resident,’ allowed to use desk phone
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake is the 10th in a series of quakes reported in the Midlands since...
3.6 magnitude earthquake rattles Kershaw County
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a portion of St. Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley...
Investigation underway into cause of West Ashley fire

Latest News

Deon Gibson, 37, was arrested on June 29.
4 months after bond violation, hit-and-run suspect arrested again
VIDEO: 4 months after bond violation, hit-and-run suspect arrested again
Questions remain unanswered as to why a top officer at the Charleston County School District...
Charleston Co. School District department head out after allegations of hiring malfeasance
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man wanted in North Charleston double murder investigation